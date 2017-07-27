The Government on Tuesday arrested 34 senior government officials, businesspersons and brokers for alleged corruption amounting to more than 1.15 billion birr.

Below is the list of the individuals who are currently under custody.

Addis Ababa City Roads Authority

1. Engineer Fekade Haile

2. Engineer Washihun

3. Engineer Ahmedin

4. Minash Levi, Tidhar Construction

Damages of more than 198.8 million birr

Ethiopian Roads Authority

5. Abdo Mohammed

6. Bekele Nigussie

7. Gelana Bori

8. Yeneneh Assefa

9. Bekele Balcha

10. Gebreanania Tsadik

Damages of more than 646.9 million birr

Metehara Sugar Factory

11. Endalkachew Girma

12. Senait Worku

13. Ayenew Asfaw

14. Belete Zelelew

Damages of more than 13 million birr

Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation

15. Musa Mohammed

16. Mesfin Workneh

17. Wassihun Abate

18. Seyoum Gobena

19. Tamrat Amare

20. Aklog Demissie

21. Getachew Negera

22. Worku Abinet (PhD)

23. Tamiru Debalke

24. Yonas Merawi

Damages of more than 51.2 million birr

Tendaho Sugar Factory

25. Abebe Tesfaye

26. Bililign Tassew

Damages of more than 31.3 million birr

27. Abebe Tesfaye

28. Yemane Girmay (GYB Construction)

29. Daniel Abebe

Damages of more than 20 million birr

30. Feleke Tadesse

31. Ephrem Tadesse

Damages of more than 10 million birr

Omo Kuraz V Sugar Factory

32. Mesfin Melkamu

33. Solomon Kebede

34. Leo (China GG Ishi General Manager)

35. Tsegaye Gebreigziabher Berhane

Damages of more than 184.4 million birr

Like this: Like Loading...