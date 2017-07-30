Feyisa Lilesa and Brigid Kosgei won the 2017 Bogota Half Marathon on Sunday. Lilesa crossed the finish line with a time of 1:04:30, while Kosgei won in the women’s section with a time of 1:12:16.

The Ethiopian athlete took advantage of Peter Kirui of Kenya in the last kilometer, because together they made a good difference during the competition.

In the masculine branch the best Colombian was Miguel Amador that arrived tenth with a time of 1:07:32.

In ladies the winner was the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei who arrived solo achieving a time of 1: 12: 16m who overcame his compatriots Veronicah Nyaruai, with 1:12:42, and Ruth Chepngetich with mark of 1:13:57.

The best Colombian was Angie Orjuela, who finished in the seventh position with 1:17:57 and Angela Figueroa finished tenth with 1:20:30.