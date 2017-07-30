Feyisa Lilesa and Brigid Kosgei, winners of the Bogota Half Marathon 2017
Feyisa Lilesa and Brigid Kosgei won the 2017 Bogota Half Marathon on Sunday. Lilesa crossed the finish line with a time of 1:04:30, while Kosgei won in the women’s section with a time of 1:12:16.
The Ethiopian athlete took advantage of Peter Kirui of Kenya in the last kilometer, because together they made a good difference during the competition.
In the masculine branch the best Colombian was Miguel Amador that arrived tenth with a time of 1:07:32.
In ladies the winner was the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei who arrived solo achieving a time of 1: 12: 16m who overcame his compatriots Veronicah Nyaruai, with 1:12:42, and Ruth Chepngetich with mark of 1:13:57.
The best Colombian was Angie Orjuela, who finished in the seventh position with 1:17:57 and Angela Figueroa finished tenth with 1:20:30.