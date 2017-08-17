President Mulatu Teshome, July 19, 2009 Eleven ambassadors have been appointed to the post. On the Facebook page of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Ambassador Berhane Gebre-Christos, Seyoum Mesfin, was appointed ambassador to the Chinese. Kassa Tekleberra Ato Girma Birruu became an ambassador to the United States.

Similarly, former Minister of Civil Service and Human Resources Minister Esther Mamo, Canada’s former Minister of Education Shiferaw Tekle Mariam (South Africa), and the former National Electoral Board chairman have been appointed ambassador to Sweden.

In addition, Ambassador Abdullah Berheh, United Arab Emirates, Mr. Ts. Tadele Tadese, Qatari, President of the Addis Ababa University, Admassus Tsegaye of Indonesia, Lulu Prius Rwanda, Ethics Commissioner Commissioner, Ali Sultanman of France, and Mr. Mulugeta Zewd, Ambassador of Sudan Are assigned.

Ewunetu Bilata, he is the Ambassador of the European Union to the European Union.

