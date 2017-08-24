Hand grenade blast injures thirteen in Jimma town
An attacker threw the grenade at an area called Laghar between two buildings at Jimma town in the Oromia region on Thursday, wounding thirteen people, the town police inspector Fadil Mohamed told the state- owned Radio Fana. Fadil said the injured, including a ten-year old girl were taken to Jimma University Referral hospital.
It is not clear if the attack is related to the stay-at-home strike that started in many towns of Oromia region yesterday. Most shops, hotels and restaurants in several town of the region have been shut after strikes were called on Wednesday.