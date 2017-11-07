List of witnesses submitted by the four defendants included Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn as well as Lemma Megersa and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, President and Vice President respectively of the Oromia regional state, Abadula Gemeda, former speaker of Ethiopia’s House of People’s representatives (HPR), and Chaltu Nani, Mayor of Lege Dadi town in the Oromia regional state special zone.

Addis Abeba, Nov. 06/2017 – The Federal High court 4th criminal bench has today said that it was reconsidering the relevance of the list of witnesses in the high profile case under the file name of Gurmesa Ayano et.al, a file name that also includes Bekele Gerba and other members of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC).

