The Coffee Time is open on Lincoln park neighborhood area Writer Zelalem Endeta The 28-year-old Ethiopian- American woman, Selot Zewdie opened an Ethiopian coffee shop in the most significant Midwest town of Chicago in the Lincoln Park area. The crowning […] admin

Disability advocate Yetnebersh Nigussie receives Right Livelihood Award The Ethiopian lawyer spoke with DW about the importance of education and supporting the disability community in Africa and around the world. The award honors those who have found practical […] admin

Azeb Mesfin, who has had a roof over the global corner of corruption, confessed Azeb Mesfin, who has had a roof over the global corner of corruption, confessed: On the Rift Valley, the former Prime Minister of the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Meles […] admin

The world loves Ethiopian pop star Teddy Afro. His own government doesn’t. WorldViews By Paul Schemm September Ethiopian pop star Teddy Afro at his home in Addis Ababa. (Mulugeta Ayene/Associated Press) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Monday marked the first day of the […] admin

Ethiopia: Addressing the alarming conflict in the border areas of Oromia National Regional State and Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State 14TH SEPTEMBER 2017 BY ADMIN Press Release September 14, 2017 Your Excellences, The General Assembly of the United Nations United Nations Human Rights Council African Commission on Human and Peoples […] admin

ETHIOPIA Hand grenade blast injures thirteen in Jimma town Jimma town Hand grenade blast injures thirteen in Jimma town Hand grenade blast injures thirteen in Jimma town Jimma town At least thirteen people have been injured in a grenade attack in […] admin

Can the Ethiopian community hang on in Seattle? by Chetanya Robinson Habtamu Abdi, civilian liaison between the Seattle Police Department and the East African community at the Ethiopian Community Center in Rainier Valley. (Photos by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut) […] admin

Permit denied for Teddy Afro concert A planned concert by Ethiopia’s biggest pop star, Teddy Afro on Ethiopian New Year’s eve has been denied permit, according to the radio show Ethiopicalink. The September 10 concert in […] admin