

Members of Nashville’s Ethiopian community gathered Sunday, March 19, to mourn the death of Gitem Demissie, who was shot at his restaurant around midnight. Getahn Ward and Juan Buitrago / Tennessean

Police are investigating what they described as the targeted killing of the owner of an Ethiopian restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in south Nashville.

Gitem Demissie, 41, was killed by a masked gunman as he was preparing to shut down the Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant around midnight, according to police. A witness said the gunman, clad in a long-sleeved black shirt and black jeans, approached Demissie and shot him multiple times. The shooter then fled.

Investigators are looking into whether Demissie had been in recent disputes. The witness described the shooter as man standing about 5-foot-7 inches with light skin and a thin build.

Police are asking people with information about the murder or the shooter to contact Crime stoppers at 615-742-7463, or text the word “CASH” along with the information to 274637. Tips can also be made at nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

