AMHARIC NEWS ከጋዜጠኛ ሰናይ ገብረ መድህን ጋር የተደረገ ቃለ መጠይቅ March 20, 2017March 20, 2017 maleda times 0 Comment part one https://www.maledatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/amharic_170317_648859.mp3 part two https://www.maledatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/amharic_170320_649934.mp3