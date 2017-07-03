AMHARIC NEWS SPORT 

“እንደዚህ ዓይነት የመክፈቻ ዝግጅት ተደርጎ አያውቅም – የሲያትሉ በጣም ያማረ ነው” አቶ ፋሲል አበበ (የቀድሞው የፌዴሬሽኑ ሕዝብ ግንኙነት ኃላፊ)

maleda times 0 Comments

ባልደረባችን ከስፍራው እንደዘገበው

 

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Skip to toolbar