No, Africa is not lacking talented scientists. No, Africa is not lacking talented scientists. We're just not investing in them Dr. Celine Nobah (R) of the Association of Women Researchers in the Ivory Coast (AFEMC-CI) stands beside […]

Future of Africa's Youth Does Not Lie in Migration to Europe, Adesina tells G7 Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, May 29, 2017 – The future of Africa's youth does not lie in migration to Europe, but in a prosperous Africa, the President of the African Development […]

No one is paying attention to the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II In this April 5, 2017, photograph, Adel Bol, 20, cradles her 10-month-old daughter Akir Mayen at a food distribution site in Malualkuel, in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of […]

DHL Express lauds employees as cornerstone of success Nearly 4, 000 DHL Express employees in Sub-Saharan Africa recognized for their contributions CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 22, 2017/ — In a network business like DHL Express (www.dpDHL.com), it […]

The Delivery Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister of Guinea launches a study on financing for irrigation schemes for farmers in the pineapple value chain Through this pilot initiative, the Delivery Unit will target several farmer cooperatives in Maférénya and Kindia regions, with the goal to increase their farm yield (from 30 to +50 tons […]

Emergency call from Ethiopian Orthodox church by Zelalem Gebre Over the past years as a political controversy in the church service exactly to rejuvenate Debre Genet Holy Virgin Mary church, administrative and discrimination have received the […]

CNN Actually Admits They Published Fake News, Forced To Issue Retraction The "Russiagate" hysteria is set to reach a new height on Thursday, when former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their investigation into […]

Turkey's Maarif Foundation to build school in Gambia Foundation signs agreement with Gambia's Basic and Secondary Education Ministry at Turkish embassy By Mustapha K Darboe Banjul, Gambia Turkey's Maarif Foundation Friday held a signing ceremony with Gambia's Basic […]