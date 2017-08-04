While every seat inside the former Olympic Stadium will be occupied for world class stadium-based track and field action, both the marathons and race walks of the championships offer a fantastic opportunity for the general public to see the world’s best in an intimate setting on the streets of the British capital.

Anticipated to be attended by thousands, and following 26.2 miles along the banks of the River Thames and zig-zagging through some of the finest landmarks of London such as the Houses of Parliament and St Paul’s Cathedral, the free-to-spectate races – beginning at 10:55 for men and 14:00 for women – will meet their conclusion back at Tower Bridge, where the victorious medal winners will then presented with their medals in front of the Tower of London at a bespoke spectator zone.

Of the 107 athlete from 54 nations entered to compete, those likely to be spearheading the charge to the top of the podium in the men’s field is a strong East African cohort, led by Ethiopia’s world no.2 Tamirat Tola and Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru and Gideon Kipketer, ranked third and fourth in the world this year.

Heading up the challenge from the host nation is Callum Hawkins, running his first marathon since his phenomenal ninth-placed finish at the Olympic Games in Rio. The 25-year-old is a 2:10:52 marathoner who has made a name for himself on the back of his fearless front-running approach to racing.

Hawkins is joined by surprise package Josh Griffiths – a unique story of amateur-to-elite following a strong showing in London to be the first Briton home – and fell-running specialist Andrew Davies, the oldest member of the British team at 37.

With 46 nations set to take part in the women’s race, Kenya’s two-time marathon world champion Edna Kiplagat and 2017’s leading Ethiopian Birhane Dibaba head up the estimated 95-strong women’s field – significantly higher than the average entry figure of 63 from the previous three editions.

Going for Britain, Alyson Dixon is joined by Charlotte Purdue and Tracey Barlow. 28th in Rio last year, Dixon produced a personal best time to gain selection this year, while Purdue last year switched to the marathon following medal winning exploits at U20 and U23 level on the European cross country stage.

For Barlow, representing Britain for the very first time, selection comes having been the third Briton to cross the line at the London Marathon in 2:30:42, a personal best and inside the official IAAF qualifying time.

Alongside individual athlete figures, the number of nations represented in this year’s women’s race, 46, has also grown once again following 38 different nationals competing in Beijing’s championship marathon in 2015.