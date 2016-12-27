Top 10 Countries with Highest External Debt
Greece has been in news for not being able to repay external debt. However, it didn’t feature in the list of top 10 countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is one of the agencies responsible for tracks a country’s external debt. A debt crisis occurs when a country cannot make enough profit to repay external debt.
|Rank
|Country
|As on Dec 31, 2014
|1
|United States
|$17,260,000,000,000.00
|2
|United Kingdom
|$9,219,000,000,000.00
|3
|Germany
|$5,597,000,000,000.00
|4
|France
|$5,496,000,000,000.00
|5
|The Netherlands
|$4,154,000,000,000.00
|6
|Luxembourg
|$3,331,000,000,000.00
|7
|Italy
|$2,459,000,000,000.00
|8
|Spain
|$2,064,000,000,000.00
|9
|Ireland
|$1,960,000,000,000.00
|10
|Switzerland
|$1,533,000,000,000.00
Source: CIA Factbook
Note – 2013Q1; i.e., first quarter of 2013 (Jan-Mar).
The Quarterly External Debt (QEDS) database, jointly developed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, brings together detailed external debt data of countries that subscribe to the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) and a selected number of countries that participate in the IMF’s General Data Dissemination System (GDDS)