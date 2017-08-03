“My hands were tied up day and night” Dereje Merga #Ethiopia #FreeDereje #OfC #QilintoFire #OromoProtests Name: Dereje Merga Debelo Age: 29 Address: Addis Ababa, Yeka Sub City,Woreda 02 Current situation: Qilinto Prison The reason why I am jailed: They say […] admin

hands and legs with cord for three consecutive days” Kiber Alemayehu #Ethiopia #FreeKiber #HumanRights Name: – Kiber Alemayehu Age: – 36 years old Address: – Amhara Regional State, West Gojjam Zone, Mankussa Current situation: – held in Qilinto prison The reason […] admin

The Ethiopian Government arrest 34 senior officials for allegedly of corruption The Government on Tuesday arrested 34 senior government officials, businesspersons and brokers for alleged corruption amounting to more than 1.15 billion birr. July 27, 2017 maleda times 0 Comments Edit […] admin

‹‹They beat me using a stick that has nails on it; the pain is still on my knee›› Agbaw Setege ‹‹They beat me using a stick that has nails on it; the pain is still on my knee›› Agbaw Setege #Ethiopia #FrerAgbaw #HumanRights Name: – Agbaw Setegn Berihun Age: – […] admin

Mugabe spends $60 000 on sister-in-law Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe. Credit: AFP Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe lavished his sister-in-law with $60,000 on her birthday, state-owned media reported Monday, at a time when the country is running […] admin

Academic Freedom in Public Universities Academic Freedom in Public Universities A lived experience in Wollo University, Ethiopia By Yidnekachew Ewnetu 2015 Contents 1. Introduction 3 2. Challenges of Academic freedom 4 2.1. Failure to be […] admin

The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they […] admin

Suicide bombers in Nigeria claim 15 lives At least 15 people were killed when four female suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, police said on Wednesday, in the latest violence to hit the strategic […] admin

Nigeria: Trenches to protect a university A giant bulldozer digs a deep ditch among the bushes surrounding the University of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria, turning it into a fortress to prevent further suicide attacks by Boko […] admin