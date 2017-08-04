Sponsored by Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia (SMNE)* and Ethiopians in the US

In solidarity, let us take a stand for peace, justice, reconciliation and unity around shared values and goals. Reconciliation frees people, communities, tribes, and nations to better reach their potentials. It can restore the humanity of others, heal wounds, and encourage compassion. It makes it easier to forgive, to correct injustices and to care about the rights and well-being of others.We hope many Ethiopians and other Americans will join us to also advance reconciliation between ourselves and others here in the United States. It is an answer to a human condition that has no geographical boundaries. Funds will be used to further reconciliation, advocate for justice, to further dialogue between stakeholders, and to bring meaningful change