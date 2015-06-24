ይድረስ ለሳኡዲው ባለሃብት ሼክ መሃመድ ሁሴን አላሙዲ “ዝምታን” ለምን መረጡ?
ከዘላለም ገብሬ (ጋዜጠኛ) የተከበሩ ሼክ መሃመድ ሁሤን አላህሙዲ ክብረቴ ይድረስዎት እያልኩኝ በአሁን ወቅት ባለው አንገብጋቢ እና አሰቃቂ በሆነው ጉዳይ ላይ
ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር ሃይለማርያም ደሳለኝ ታናሽ ወንድማቸውን የስቪል ሰርቪስ ፕረዚዳንት አድርገው ሾሙ
ከሟቹ መለስ ዜናዊ በኃላ የሃገሪቱ ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር ሆነው የሚያገለግሉት የቀድሞው የአርባምንጭ ዩኒቨርሲቲ አስተማሪ እና የአሁኑ ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር በአዲሱ በስልጣን የመተካካት
ኢትዮጵያዊቷ ወጣት በኩዌት የሞት ፍርድ ተወሰነባት።
አሰሪዎቻን ገድለሻል በሚል ክስ የተመሰረተባት ኢትዮጵያዊት በዚህ ባሳለፍነው ሳምንት በኩዌት ፍርድ ቤት የሞት ፍርድ ቅጣት የተጣለባት ሲሆን ፣በኩዌት የሚገኘው የኢትዮጵያ
Fekat :happy ending to a tragic story of an Ethiopian immigrant women in Beirut
Ethiopian women immigrants in the middle east have experienced all sorts of tragedy. When Girum Teklehaymanot, an Ethiopian journalist who
EXCLUSIVE – ‘Please just let me speak to my daughter’: Biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s adopted girl Zahara, 12, demands access from Ethiopia after Brangelina love split
By Paul Thompson In Ethiopia For Mailonline15:28 17 Jan 2017, updated 17:21 17 Jan 2017 Mentewab Dawit Lebiso was forced
Ethnic tensions in Gondar reflect the toxic nature of Ethiopian politics
From uneven development to authoritarian government, the morass of issues facing the city of Gondar offer a snapshot of Ethiopia's
Ethiopian music scheme loses UK aid funding after press criticism
Campaigners and Labour condemn 'sensationalist' coverage of Yegna, labelled in reports as Ethiopia's Spice Girls Children in Ethiopia. Girl Effect
የዛሬ የፍርድ ቤት ቆይታየና ከምስክራችን ከጋዜጠኛ እስክንድር ነጋ ጋር ያደረኩት ውይይት!
(ጋዜጠኛ አምሳሉ ገብረኪዳን አርጋው) የዛሬ የፍርድ ቤት ቆይታየና ከምስክራችን ከጋዜጠኛ እስክንድር ነጋ ጋር ያደረኩት ውይይት! ዛሬ ዕንቁ መጽሔት ገበያ ላይ
ግልጽ ደብዳቤ ለኢትዮጵያ ሰብዓዊ መብት ኮሚሽን የልጄ የተመስገን ደሳለኝን ጤንነትና የጉብኝት ሁኔታን ስለማወቅ፦
እባክዎ ሼር በማድረግ ይተባበሩን… 24/4/2009ዓ.ም አዲስአበባ ጉዳዩ፡- የልጄ ተመስገን ደሳለኝን ጉዳይ ይዤ እናንተው ጋር መመላለስ የግድ ሆኖብኝ ዛሬም ከደጃችሁ መጥቻለሁ፡፡
Turkish economy minister to visit Ethiopia
One-day official visit aims to boost trade, investment and bilateral ties Seleshi Tessema Mulata Ethiopia Nihat Zeybekci By Seleshi Tessema
ኢህአዴግ ሙሰኞችን ካልከሰሰ አገሪቷ ወደ ብተና ማምራቷ አይቀርም!( ስብሃት ነጋ)
– – የኢህአዴግ ጉባኤ አካሄዱ ተቻችሎ የማለፍ፣ ህዝባዊነት የተሸረሸረበትና ነገሮችን አስቀድሞ ያለማየት ችግር ያለበት ነው የኢህአዴግ ጉባኤ አሰራሩ የብሄራዊ ድርጅቶችን