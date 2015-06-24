AMHARIC NEWS 

ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር ሃይለማርያም ደሳለኝ ታናሽ ወንድማቸውን የስቪል ሰርቪስ ፕረዚዳንት አድርገው ሾሙ

ከሟቹ መለስ ዜናዊ በኃላ የሃገሪቱ ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር ሆነው የሚያገለግሉት የቀድሞው የአርባምንጭ ዩኒቨርሲቲ አስተማሪ እና የአሁኑ ጠቅላይ ሚንስትር በአዲሱ በስልጣን የመተካካት

ግልጽ ደብዳቤ ለኢትዮጵያ ሰብዓዊ መብት ኮሚሽን የልጄ የተመስገን ደሳለኝን ጤንነትና የጉብኝት ሁኔታን ስለማወቅ፦

እባክዎ ሼር በማድረግ ይተባበሩን… 24/4/2009ዓ.ም አዲስአበባ ጉዳዩ፡- የልጄ ተመስገን ደሳለኝን ጉዳይ ይዤ እናንተው ጋር መመላለስ የግድ ሆኖብኝ ዛሬም ከደጃችሁ መጥቻለሁ፡፡

